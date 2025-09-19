Jalen Hurts, Eagles Made Odd 15-Year NFL History
The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-0 on the season so far and what should scare opposing teams is the fact that they aren't even close to their ceiling.
Obviously, the 2025 season is young. The Eagles' offensive depth chart looks fairly similar to how it did last year, but the offense hasn't been fully clicking yet. This is most clearly seen in the passing offense. The Eagles have 253 passing yards so far this season. If you had said before the season that the Eagles would have so few passing yards after matchups against the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs, you'd probably think that the Eagles were 0-2 after two games.
But, that isn't the case. Jalen Hurts has taken care of the ball and despite the fact that the team has zero passing touchdowns, they are 2-0 heading into a Week 3 date against the Los Angeles Rams. Thats' why the Eagles have room for growth. Imagine how strong the Eagles are going to be when the passing offense clicks? They haven't gotten a lot of production out of one of the most important parts of the team, and yet they have beaten the Cowboys and Chiefs.
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to get even better as the season progresses
ESPN's Tim McManus pointed out that the Eagles are the first team since the 2010 Pittsburgh Steelers to go 2-0 without a passing touchdown.
"They are the first team since the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010 and just the sixth team since 2000 to start 2-0 with zero passing touchdowns, per ESPN Research. Only that Steelers team and the 2008 Baltimore Ravens went on to make the playoffs," McManus said.
Simply put, that's wild. Philadelphia has the pieces to turn it up a notch. Hurts can throw the ball well and there are weapons around in AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert when he's healthy, Jahan Dotson, and John Metchie III among others. Obviously, Saquon Barkley can catch it well out of the backfield as well.
This Eagles team isn't close to how good it can be, and yet it is winning games against tough opponents. They are just going to get better as the season progresses.
