Eagles Encouraged To Trade For $54 Million DE
The Philadelphia Eagles have Brandon Graham back on the team, but that shouldn't stop the franchise from perusing the trade block to see if there are any stars the team could pluck away from struggling franchises.
With the trade deadline quickly coming up on November 4th. One team that has been floated as a fit for Philadelphia is the Miami Dolphins and specifically two-time Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb. The Athletic's Zach Berman said to "pay attention" to Chubb over in Miami.
"The Eagles will try to upgrade at edge rusher and/or cornerback," Berman said. "There are internal reinforcements upcoming in both of those areas — Nolan Smith and Jakorian Bennett will return from injured reserve next month — but these are also spots at which the Eagles could use help. Edge rusher should be a priority over cornerback. Howie Roseman has already made six trades since the start of training camp, so it’s not as if he has been sitting on his hands. He still has 10 projected draft picks in 2026, giving him flexibility. Pay attention to Dolphins edge rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, both of whom have experience under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio."
Bradley Chubb makes too much sense for the Eagles
The Athletic's Mike Jones and Jeff Howe shared a column highlighting six mock trades they want to see. Chubb was mentioned again.
"Miami Dolphins trade edge rusher Bradley Chubb to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2026 third-round pick," Jones and Howe said. "Why it makes sense: The Eagles have needed pass-rushing help since they lost Josh Sweat in free agency, and that need intensified after Za’Darius Smith’s retirement announcement. Chubb, who missed last season while recovering from ACL repair surgery, is off to a strong start this season, recording four sacks. Pair him with a front that includes stud linemen such as Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter and reunite him with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, and Chubb should make an instant impact."
Chubb is a perfect target for Philadelphia. Miami is floundering at 1-6. Chubb has played well, though with four sacks in seven games. What arguably makes him even better, though, is his contract. Chubb is just 29 years old and is in the first year of a three-year deal worth just over $54 million. If the Eagles could acquire him this fall, he would not only help the 2025 team, but could also be a clear upgrade for the pass rush for the next two seasons as well. He missed the 2024 season, but had 11 sacks in 2023.
To put that contract into perspective as well, the Eagles signed Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51.1 million deal last year, but that obviously didn't work out. Clearly, the Eagles were willing to pay for a high-end pass rusher, but Huff just wasn't that guy for the Eagles. Chubb is closer to a guarantee than Huff ever was. If the Eagles could make a deal like this happen, it would be perfect.
