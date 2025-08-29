Eagles Place New O-Lineman On IR; Sign Two To PS
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles continued to shape their practice squad on Friday, adding second-year running back Audric Estime, and cornerback Ambry Thomas to the unit.
To make room for the newcomers, cornerback Eli Ricks and receiver Terrace Marshall were released.
Philadelphia also placed offensive lineman Willie Lampkin on injured reserve, opening a spot on the 53-man roster.
The Eagles Keep Churning The Roster
Lampkin, a rookie out of North Carolina via Coastal Carolina, was waived/injured by the Los Angeles Rams at the initial cutdown and was claimed despite that injury by the Eagles.
Lampkin was at practice on Thursday with a wrap and brace on his left leg but offered no specifics on the injury.
“It happened in the [Rams vs. Los Angeles] Chargers [preseason] game,” Lampkin said. “I’m taking it day by day right now. Just following the rules of what the Eagles staff had to say. Doing rehab and I’ll be back soon.”
By placing him on IR, Lampkin would have to miss at least the first four games of the regular season.
Estime was a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame by the Denver Broncos in 2024 and played in 13 games – with one start – as a rookie, rushing for 310 yards and two touchdowns on 76 carries.
A 5-foot-11, 227-pound big back, Estime ran for 48 yards and a touchdown on nine carries vs. the Chargers in that start.
Thomas was a third-round selection by the San Francisco 49ers out of Michigan in the 2012 NFL Draft.
Through three seasons, Thomas has appeared in 42 games with 11 starts, compiling 79 tackles, 12 passes defended, and two interceptions.
Most recently, Thomas spent part of last season on Minnesota’s practice squad and also spent the spring and summer with the Vikings before being released at the initial cutdown to 53.
Ricks originally made the Eagles roster as an undrafted free agent in 2023 out of Alabama and played in 23 games over the last two years. The Eagles had signed Marshall as a free agent back in March.
Philadelphia is also expected to sign receiver Javon Baker, who was in for a visit on Friday, to the PS in the coming days.
A 2024 fourth-round pick out of Central Florida via Alabama, Baker’s addition would precipitate another move on the PS to make room, and that could be an elevation to the 53, now that there is an open spot.
Considering that the Eagles are currently only carrying three safeties on the 53-man roster and rookie Drew Mukuba was unable to practice on Wednesday and Thursday of this week due to a hamstring injury, the best bet is that Philadelphia will promote either Andre’ Sam or the recently returned Marcus Epps at the position.
The Eagles also reached an injury settlement with cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields and waived the Penn State product from injured reserve.
