Eagles Reunite With Training Camp Standout WR

The Philadelphia Eagles had an open spot on the practice squad and filled it on Monday.

Philadelphia's practice squad spot opened up after the Eagles signed Britain Covey to the active roster after Andrew Mukuba was placed on the Injured Reserve. Covey played his first game of the season on Friday against the Chicago Bears and had a punt return for nine yards and kick return for 22 yards.

Now, the Eagles are filling the practice squad spot left by Covey by re-signing veteran wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., per the team.

Aug 22, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (46) is tackled by New York Jets safety Dean Clark (35) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"The Eagles signed wide receiver Terrace Marshall to the practice squad. Philadelphia had an open spot after Britain Covey was signed to the 53-man roster last week," Eagles team reporter Matt Ryan wrote. "Marshall inked a one-year deal with the Eagles this offseason and spent time bouncing off and on Philadelphia's practice squad. He most recently was released from the practice squad on November 4.

"A 2021 second-round pick out of LSU by the Panthers, Marshall has 67 career receptions for 808 yards and a touchdown in his NFL career. He has also spent time with the 49ers and Raiders. Marshall joins Danny Gray and Quez Watkins as the wide receivers on Philadelphia's practice squad."

Marshall was someone who impressed throughout the summer. Fellow Eagles receiver AJ Brown shouted him out back in July.

"He's coming along quite well, honestly," Brown said back in July. "...Even in the spring, he was making a lot of catches. I know (the media) didn't see it, but he's going to make the room very uncomfortable, you know? That's a great thing."

He played in two preseason games and had seven catches for 66 yards and clearly impressed Brown.

Marshall hasn't appeared in a game yet for the Eagles, but has 43 games of experience under his belt with the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders. Overall, he has 67 catches for 808 yards and one touchdown throughout his NFL career to this point. It would be surprising to see him break through in the Eagles' stacked receiver room, but he's solid depth to have.

