Eagles Announce Reinforcements For Chargers Game

The Philadelphia Eagles need a boost in the secondary right now and are getting reinforcements for Monday night's showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Philadelphia placed rookie safety Andrew Mukuba on the Injured Reserve on Nov. 26. On Monday, the Eagles announced that seven-year veteran safety Marcus Epps is being activated off the Injured Reserve and also that fellow safety Andre' Sam is being elevated from the practice squad.

The Eagles getting a piece back

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Eagles activated safety Marcus Epps from Injured Reserve. The team also elevated safety Andre' Sam from the practice squad ahead of Monday Night Football at the Los Angeles Chargers," Eagles team reporter Matt Ryan wrote. "Epps was placed on IR following Philadelphia's Week 8 victory over the New York Giants. Epps mostly contributed on special teams but also played 15 defensive snaps this season. With rookie Andrew Mukuba on Injured Reserve, Sydney Brown got the start last week next to Reed Blankenship. Epps returned to practice this week and Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio didn't rule out the possibility of Epps starting against the Chargers.

"Epps was drafted by the Vikings in the sixth round out of Wyoming in 2019 and played in eight games for the Minnesota before being claimed by the Eagles off of waivers. Epps turned into a full-time starter for the Eagles in 2022, helping the team reach the Super Bowl. After the Eagles, Epps signed a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. He signed with the New England Patriots in 2025 and was released on roster cutdown day before signing to Philadelphia's practice squad. He was signed to the 53-man roster after Week 3. Sam made his season debut last week for the Eagles, playing five special teams snaps. He did not appear on defense."

Epps played in 54 regular season games with the Eagles from 2019 through the end of the 2022 season. He started all 17 regular season games for the team back in 2022. Epps exited and spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders but returned this season and has played in eight games. Now, he's back.

