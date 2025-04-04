Eagles Today

Eagles Plan To Visit With Another Top Edge-Rushing Prospect

Texas A&M's Nic Scourton, a potential option at No. 32 overall, will have a top-30 visit with the Eagles.

John McMullen

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Nic Scourton (DL65) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Nic Scourton (DL65) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Eagles will be using one of their top-30 pre-draft visit on Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton, according to Ryan Fowler of the Draft Network.

Considered a bridge pick who may go at the end of the first round or at the top of the second, the 20-year-old prospect could be in the mix for the Eagles at No. 32 overall or perhaps in a targeted trade-down scenario.

Scourton began his college career at Purdue during the 2022 and 2023 seasons before transferring to Texas A&M in 2024. Over 37 total college games at the Power 5 level, Scourton amassed 17 sacks, 31 tackles for loss, and three 3 fumbles. His high-water mark sacking the quarterback came at Purdue when he recorded 10 sacks in 2023.

The Eagles have a need at edge defender after losing Josh Sweat to Arizona in free agency and Brandon Graham in retirement.

Right now, the top of the depth chart in Jeremish Washburn's room is very young with Nolan Snith and Jalyx Hunt backed up by a pair of reclamation projects signed to one-year, prove-it deals in free agency: Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche.

Philadelphia has also had top-30 visits at edge rusher set up with potential Day 1 pick Donovan Ezeiruaku of Boston College, and potential Day 2 options in SMU's Elijah Roberts and UCLA's Olwuafemi Oladejo. Homework was also done on Miami's Tyler Baron, who could go late Day 2 or early in Day 3.

As evidenced by the busy itinerary at the position, the Eagles are very likely to dip into the edge over the first two days of the draft.

Scourton's size and advanced rush capabilities for his age could be exactly what the Eagles are looking for with their top pick and a player who could fight to join Smith atop the depth chart very early in his career.

MORE NFL: Dominant Dozen: From Prove It To Priority: First-Team All-Pro Defender Lands at No. 2

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News