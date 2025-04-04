Eagles Plan To Visit With Another Top Edge-Rushing Prospect
The Eagles will be using one of their top-30 pre-draft visit on Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton, according to Ryan Fowler of the Draft Network.
Considered a bridge pick who may go at the end of the first round or at the top of the second, the 20-year-old prospect could be in the mix for the Eagles at No. 32 overall or perhaps in a targeted trade-down scenario.
Scourton began his college career at Purdue during the 2022 and 2023 seasons before transferring to Texas A&M in 2024. Over 37 total college games at the Power 5 level, Scourton amassed 17 sacks, 31 tackles for loss, and three 3 fumbles. His high-water mark sacking the quarterback came at Purdue when he recorded 10 sacks in 2023.
The Eagles have a need at edge defender after losing Josh Sweat to Arizona in free agency and Brandon Graham in retirement.
Right now, the top of the depth chart in Jeremish Washburn's room is very young with Nolan Snith and Jalyx Hunt backed up by a pair of reclamation projects signed to one-year, prove-it deals in free agency: Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche.
Philadelphia has also had top-30 visits at edge rusher set up with potential Day 1 pick Donovan Ezeiruaku of Boston College, and potential Day 2 options in SMU's Elijah Roberts and UCLA's Olwuafemi Oladejo. Homework was also done on Miami's Tyler Baron, who could go late Day 2 or early in Day 3.
As evidenced by the busy itinerary at the position, the Eagles are very likely to dip into the edge over the first two days of the draft.
Scourton's size and advanced rush capabilities for his age could be exactly what the Eagles are looking for with their top pick and a player who could fight to join Smith atop the depth chart very early in his career.
