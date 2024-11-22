Eagles Playing The Competitive Advantage Game With Britain Covey
PHILADELPHIA - Britain Covey isn’t sure he’s going to make his return in Los Angeles but it would make sense.
The Eagles officially placed Bryce Huff on injured reserve Friday after the edge rusher had surgery earlier in the week and ruled out receiver DeVonta Smith for Sunday night’s game against the Rams with a hamstring injury.
That means the Eagles have an open roster spot and could use a body at receiver.
Covey, 27, has missed nearly two months of action with a broken scapula and is on the verge of a return. Philadelphia opened his 21-day practice window on Wednesday and the Utah product was a full participant at each day of practice this week.
Always sticklers for any competitive advantage the Eagles officially listed Covey as questionable for Sunday.
Before suffering the injury in Week 3 at New Orleans, Covey had started to become a bigger part of the team’s offense as a receiving option that quarterback Jalen Hurts trusted in addition to being the team’s primary punt returner.
During Covey’s absence, a couple of rookies have changed the landscape. Slot cornerback Cooper DeJean has excelled as the punt returner and Ainias Smith has taken over more of a role as a manufactured touch player.
However, DeJean is so important to the NFL’s No. 1 ranked defense that Vic Fangio certainly wouldn’t mind the punt return job returning to Covey and the veteran is far more polished as a receiver than Smith.
“Obviously, we'll always do what we feel is best for our football team,” head coach Nick Sirianni said when discussing the PR job. “Coop has done a very, very good job returning the ball in Britain's absence. Britain has done an excellent job, been one of the best guys in the league returning the punts when he was the punt returner.
“Good problem to have. We'll factor in everything and make the decision that best suits our football team.”
Complicating matters on the decision this weekend is that the Eagles need a third tight end and if they want that to be E.J. Jenkins they would have to add the first-year player to the 53 because he’s out of practice squad elevations.
The strategy could be Covey and elevating veteran C.J. Uzomah at TE or promoting Jenkins and playing the waiting game on Covey because the Eagles have until Dec. 11 to make a decision on him.
“He's done a nice job,” head coach Nick Sirianni said of Covey on Friday morning before practice. “Except we'll see where he is by the end of the day. Don't have to make any decisions quite yet, but he's done a nice job. It’s nice to get him back out there.
“Can't stress enough how good of a teammate Britain Covey is. And guys like being around him, so it's nice having him back out there in the mix and interacting with his teammates on the practice field.”
For what it’s worth Covey came out of practice feeling ready to go.
