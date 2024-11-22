Eagles' Superstar On Daniel Jones' NY Exit: 'Sucks to See How Everything Went Down'
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles superstar running back Saquon Barkley, a good friend and former teammate of Daniel Jones, briefly commented on the news that the New York Giants agreed to release the quarterback.
"I'm not going to speak too much on that," Barkley told reporters. "I've been in contact with him. Our friendship has stayed close throughout the whole process of me being here [in Philadelphia]."
For the first six seasons of his career, Barkley played with the Giants but New York was never able to build up around the supremely talented running back. After New York decided to go in a different direction, Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract with the Eagles and the worm has turned for the 2018 No. 2 overall pick.
Barkley leads the NFL with 1,347 yards from scrimmage and has reached double digits in touchdowns with 10 for the 8-2 Eagles, who lead the NFC East. The Giants, meanwhile, are mired in another poor season at 2-8 and recently benched Jones for the lightly-regarded Tommy DeVito.
On Friday, the Giants confirmed that Jones approached owner John Mara and asked for his release which was ultimately granted.
"It sucks to see how everything went down out there," Barkley said. "But I have nothing but great things to say about him. You're not gonna really find anybody that can really say any negative things about him, but it's the NFL. Hopefully, wherever he ends up next, they're going to get a guy who come in and work."
And Barkley is living proof that a better supporting cast can generate improved results.
"It didn't work for me over there," Barkley said. "I'm doing well over here. Hopefully, he can find the same kind of fresh start and success."
