Eagles Playmaking Safety Has New Perspective, Wants To Be Great Teammate
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles have enough options to play in the slot that they probably won’t need C.J. Gardner-Johnson to move there from his safety position, so when training camp opens on July 23, it will probably look a lot like spring did with Gardner-Johnson getting his reps at safety and safety only.
First-year Eagles defensive back Christian Parker wasn’t ready to rule out the slot, though. Perhaps in a pinch, but the Eagles have Avonte Maddox, Cooper DeJean, and Tyler Hall in the mix to play that nickel spot. Even Isaiah Rodgers, who did not get any spring reps there or any reps really with his previous team the Indianapolis Colts.
“Right now, you know, he's a safety,” said Parker about Gardner-Johnson. “We know he has the ability to play other positions too, and kind of as we gradually move forward, we'll kind of figure that out.”
Parker added that playing at safety in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s scheme is “demanding from a communication standpoint.”
So, Gardner-Johnson is immersed in understanding it all and communicating everything without fault.
The Eagles liked what they saw from the safety when they traded for him two years ago to bring him back on a three-year contract after one year away with the Detroit Lions.
Left without a playmaker in the secondary, the Eagles had just nine interceptions last year. Heck, Gardner-Johnson had almost as many by himself when in his one year in Philly, finishing with a league-tying six in 12 games.
And even though an injury limited him to just three games with the Lions last year, he still had one pick. Perhaps more important than his playmaking ability are the toughness and leadership he brings to a relatively young back end of the Eagles’ defense.
“Definitely adding CJ adds some nastiness,” said Avonte Maddox, who is cross-training at safety and slot cornerback. “He’s definitely a great player, very talkative. Definitely will bring some hurrah back to the defense. We’re excited to have him back. I’m excited to have him back. It was fun playing with him two years ago."
Missing so much time last year helped Gardner-Johnson gain some perspective.
“Figured out ball isn’t always about you,” he said back in March “It’s about 53 other guys out there, the front office. So getting hurt, taking a step back and not being the focal point, made me realize that I’m part of something better. I want to be part of something greater, and better than where I’m at, if that makes sense. I want to be able to take that next step.”
If it sounds like Gardner-Johnson is maturing, that’s probably accurate. He was drafted into the league at 21 and even though this will be his sixth year NFL season, he won’t turn 27 until December, so it makes sense that he is still learning more about himself and the type of player and person he can be.
“I want to be a positive impact on and off the field,” he said. “My role is to be a great teammate, help us win games, and get us back to the Super Bowl. There’s no in-between of what to expect or what your role is. My role is to be a great teammate and let the chips fall in. Do your job.”
