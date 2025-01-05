Eagles Playoff Picture: Seeding Scenario That Can Give Philly Revenge
The Philadelphia Eagles already have their eyes ahead to the postseason.
Philadelphia is resting its starters for the team's Week 18 finale against the New York Giants. While this is the case, the weekend's slate of games should be on the team's mind still. The Eagles don't need to win in order get a good seed as the team already will be the No. 2 seed in the NFC in the playoffs.
The Wild Card Round will kick off next week and the Eagles have a chance to get revenge against one of their biggest rivals. The Eagles as the No. 2 seed will take on the No. 7. Right now, the Green Bay Packers currently occupy the seed. But, if the Packers win and the Washington Commanders lose on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, they would drop to No. 7 and set up a rematch next week.
The Eagles and Commanders have faced off twice this season already. The Eagles won the first matchup but lost in Week 16. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts went down early in the contest with a concussion and ended up losing, 36-33.
Hurts hasn't played since but hopefully, he will be able to return to the practice field this upcoming week and return for the playoffs. This should be the Eagles' preferred route. Although the Eagles lost in Week 16, Washington isn't as dangerous on paper as the Packers. Plus, in this scenario, they would take on one of their biggest rivals with a chance of knocking them out of the playoffs,
