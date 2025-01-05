Eagles' Jalen Hurts Gets Much-Needed Update From NFL Insider
The Philadelphia Eagles will play their final game of the 2024 National Football League regular season on Sunday afternoon and will be without the services of star quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Hurts suffered a concussion in Week 16 against the Washington Commanders and hasn't taken the field with the team ever since. Kenny Pickett started for the Eagles in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys but had an injury himself and was relieved by Tanner McKee.
The Eagles are resting the starters on Sunday so Hurts wouldn't have played even if he was fully healthy but he still isn't to this point. Hurts hasn't fully made it through the league's concussion protocol, but did get a positive update from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Sunday.
"Jalen Hurts, their star quarterback, still is dealing with a concussion and did not practice this week and is out," Rapoport said. "Now, that said, the Eagles have said that he is progressing in the NFL's concussion protocol paving the way potentially for him to be on the field this week as they gear up for a playoff run."
This isn't a ground-breaking update, but the fact that Rapoport said he could be back on the field this upcoming week is a great sign. The Eagles will face either the Green Bay Packers or Washington Commanders in the first round of the playoffs and hopefully Hurts will be good to go by the time it gets here.
