Eagles Position Examination: Running Backs (Miles Sanders Needs to Step up)

PHILADELPHIA - It's time for Mile Sanders to take the next step.

Undoubtedly one of the more explosive home-run hitters in the NFL right now, the third-year back out of Penn State needs to become more well-rounded when it comes to the little things: blitz pickup, positioning as an outlet receiver, and route-running, not to mention being a little more consistent taking what is blocked as a runner.

That said when you're talking about a 4-11-1 roster Sanders, 23, is undoubtedly one of the foundational pieces for new head coach Nick Sirianni, after a sophomore campaign where he carried 164 times for 867 yards and an impressive 5.3 yards per carry.

The home runs included three runs of more than 74 yards, echoing the point that the Eagles want more Chase Utley and less Ryan Howard. Take out the splash runs and Sanders was under 4.0 yards-per-rush.

As a receiver, Sanders took a step backward from his impressive rookie season and often looked stilted and unprepared. Former RB coach Duce Staley even admitted the Pittsburgh native needed to "tighten up his hands," something Sanders agreed with so he's aware that improvement is needed.

The numbers were down dramatically in the receiving game - 28 receptions for 197 yards vs. 50 for 509 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie for Sanders.

With Indianapolis, the Frank Reich-Sirianni offense utilized its runners very well with rookie Jonathan Taylor running for 1,169 yards, including a franchise-record 253 in Week 17 against Jacksonville, and the 5-foot-9 Nyheim Hines serving as the curveball and the bigger receiving threat.

Sanders has the physical gifts to be a true three-down back if he cleans up his technique and fundamental issues but the thought process for most in the NFL is to have a 1-2 punch in the backfield.

DEPTH CHART

RB1 Miles Sanders - Home-run hitter who needs to show more consistency with the little things.

RB2 Boston Scott (ERFA) - Size limitations will have the Eagles looking to upgrade.

RB3 Jason Huntley - Speedy 2020 fifth-round pick of Detroit who could factor in on kick returns for new STC Michael Clay.

RB4 Elijah Holyfield - Holyfield, 23, signed a futures deal with the team after spending the 2020 season on the practice squad. Perhaps the new coaching staff gives the son of the former heavyweight boxing champion of the world another look.

Gone: Super Bowl LII hero Corey Clement is an unrestricted free agent and never recovered from a host of injuries in 2018-19 meaning the South Jersey native is likely done for his "hometown" team.

Once the thunder to Sanders' lightning, Jordan Howard returned late last season on the practice squad after flaming out in Miami. He will likely move on again.

FREE AGENTS

Up against it from a salary-cap standpoint, it's hard to imagine the Eagles doing anything at a position that's been devalued.

One interesting name is Marlon Mack because he had 908 rushing yards and then 1,091 during Sirianni's first two seasons in Indy before tearing his Achilles' last season in the season-opener.

Mack will turn 25 in March so there's no reason to think he can't come back from the injury and if his market is depressed because of it perhaps the new staff nudges Howie Roseman.

DRAFT

The draft is the more likely option to improve the position for Philadelphia and you should focus on the middle rounds and backs that have upside when it comes to catching the football.

North Carolina's Michael Carter (5-8, 199) is tremendous in space with the burst to run by defenders but isn't the most physical runner so he would be a nice complement to Sanders as a potential third-down back. Also in that mold is Memphis' Kenneth Gainwell (5-11, 191), who had 51 receptions in 2019 but opted-out of playing last season.

Once he knocks off the rust, Gainwell would be the Eagles' most accomplished route runner early on and could give Sirianni and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen a legit threat when splitting a RB out wide.

