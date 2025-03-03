Eagles Post-Combine Draft Goes Heavy In Trenches, Just Like Howie Roseman Likes
My expectation is that Howie Roseman will look to trade out of the first round, where the Eagles general manager owns the 32nd and final pick after winning Super Bowl LIX. My post-NFL Scouting Combine, Eagles-only mock draft will be played straight. No trades.
Roseman left some breadcrumbs at the Combine that were used for this little exercise when he said you can never have too many offensive or defensive linemen. That will be reflected here, as will my hunch that Zack Baun and Mekhi Becton will return; Josh Sweat and Milton Williams won’t.
With that mind, off we go:
Round 1, pick 32 overall: Darius Alexander, defensive tackle, Toledo.
There’s something appealing to me for going back to the school that delivered last year’s first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell. There’s something more appealing about Alexander the player, who impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine, including break five seconds in the 40. Not bad for a 6-4, 305-pound man.
“Just real smooth,” said NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah. “He really doesn't have any stiffness when you watch him. Everything he does is real fluid and smooth. He is a top 50 player in this class for me. He has long arms, he can knock you back, he can really bend and move.”
Considered: Nic Scourton, edge, Texas A&M; Jonah Savaiinaea, offensive tackle, Arizona.
Round 2, pick 64. JT Tuimoloau, edge, Ohio State.
At 6-4, 265 pounds, he had 12.5 sacks for the national champion Buckeyes. This would be a big slide for him, but if he’s here, the Eagles should take him.
Considered: Mason Taylor, tight end, LSU; Shemar Turner, defensive tackle, Texas A&M.
Round 3, pick 96. Anthony Belton, offensive tackle, North Carolina State.
The Eagles already have him lined up for a top 30 pick. At 6-6, 345 pounds, he is still very raw, which means he could still be on the board and develop comfortably without the pressure of contributing right away..
Considered: Barrett Carter, linebacker, Clemson; Charles Grant, offensive lineman, William & Mary.
Round 4, pick 129 (via Detroit Lions). Terrance Ferguson, tight end, Oregon.
Roseman will probably need to move up to grab a player with so much production in his career, but the GM will do it takes if he likes this prospect who set school records for career catches (134) and touchdowns (16). His final season saw him make 43 receptions for 591 yards and three TDs despite missing two games after an emergency appendectomy.
Round 5, pick 162 (via Houston Texans). Tyler Baron, edge, Miami.
The Eagles continue to build the trenches. The 6-5, 260-pound Baron played our years at Tennessee, where he collected six sacks in his final season there, and then transferred to Miami, where had had 5.5 sacks.
Round 5, pick 166 (via Washington Commanders). Jack Nelson, offensive tackle, Wisconsin.
The Eagles will likely lose Fred Johnson in free agency, so a second OT in this draft could make sense. Nelson is 6-7, 315 pounds and a four-year starter on a Badgers line that typically churns out pros.
Round 5, pick 169. Seth McLaughlin, center, Ohio State.
He is coming off an Achilles’ tear, but the Eagles could use a backup center behind Cam Jurgens, just as Davis needs a backup on the nose, and McLaughlin is ultra-smart.
Round 6. None
Round 7. None
