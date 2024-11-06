Eagles Practice Report: Key Contributors Return; Jalen Hurts Takes It Easy
PHILADELPHIA - Several major Eagles contributors returned to practice Wednesday before Sunday's game at Dallas. Other notable players sat out the first practice of the week.
In the revolving door were receiver A.J. Brown (knee), tight end Dallas Goedert (hamstring), and cornerback Darius Slay (groin). Those who were not participating in the small portion of practice open to reporters were quarterback Jalen Hurts, WR DeVonta Smith, running back Saquon Barkley, left tackle Fred Johnson, right guard Mekhi Becton, center Cam Jurgens, and linebacker Ben VanSumeren (concussion).
A number of those players, particularly Smith and Barkley were sitting out for load management reasons. Hurts had his helmet but did not throw early in the session, allowing backup Kenny Pickett to handle the majority of the work.
Bryce Huff did practice after tweaking his wrist pre-game against Jacksonville, which limited the edge rusher to a season-low six snaps against the Jags.
Johnson was also at the practice with a brace on his left left leg and talking with assistant GM Jon Ferrari. Without Johnson, Becton, and Jurgens, Landon Dickerson did some double duty at left guard and center Tyler Steen started at LT and also played LG when Dickerson kicked inside. Darian Kinnard got some work at RG for Becton.
Brown suffered his knee injury in the first half against the Jaguars and missed the entire second half of the 28-23 this past Sunday.
Goedert missed the prior three games with an eye on returning at Dallas while Slay missed the Jags game with his injury.
Hurts is scheduled to speak with reporters after Wednesday’s practice.
