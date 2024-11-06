Eagles Today

Eagles' Superstar Wins Another Player Of The Week Honor

Saquon Barkley has been the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week three times this season, matching a franchise record.

John McMullen

Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) leaps backwards over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) at Lincoln Financial Field.
Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) leaps backwards over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - It's safe to say things are going pretty well for Saquon Barkley in Philadelphia.

The superstar running back was named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season for his performance during a 28-23 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Barkley totaled 199 yards from scrimmage (159 rushing and 40 receiving) and scored two touchdowns (one on the ground and one as a pass-catcher) against the Jags. He is the second player in NFL history with at least 110 scrimmage yards in seven of his first eight games with a team, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, who did it with the Los Angeles Rams in 1983.

Barkley also wowed his own teammates with a backward leapfrog over Jacksonville defender Jarrian Jones.

This is the sixth-career Offensive Player of the Week Award for Barkley, meaning his three during the Eagles' 6-2 start is equal to the number he earned in six seasons with the New York Giants.

The three POTW honors won by Barkley with the Eagles this season match quarterback Michael Vick in 2010 for the most ever in a season and Barkley still has nine games to set a new franchise standard. His six Offensive Player of the Week awards also surpasses QB Kerry Collins (five) for the most ever by a former Penn State player.

