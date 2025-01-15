Eagles Today

Eagles Practice Report: Team Continues To Manage A.J. Brown

The Eagles star receiver was absent from the portion of practice open to reporters.

John McMullen

Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) walk to the field before game against the Green Bay Packers.
Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) walk to the field before game against the Green Bay Packers. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles began on-field preparation for Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup with the Los Angeles Rams without star receiver A.J. Brown, who was not present at the portion of the practice open to reporters.

Brown has been dealing with a knee injury for several weeks and the Eagles have been managing his work at practices to get him as healthy as possible for the games.

In last Sunday’s Wild Card Weekend win over Green Bay, the second-team All-Pro was able to play 93% of the offensive snaps in the 22-10 win but had a season-low one reception for 10 yards.

Others at practice who were being rested included running back Saquon Barkley, left tackle Jordan Mailata, and center Cam Jurgens.

For the second consecutive week, the Eagles are practicing on the heated field at Lincoln Financial Field due to the cold weather in the area freezing the practice fields at the NovaCare Complex.

Wednesday’s weather in South Philadelphia at practice time was 32 degrees with winds gusting up to 21 miles per hour putting the real feel at 23 degrees.

The advance forecast for Sunday’s weather is set to be a little warmer with a high of 37 degrees but with a 65% chance of some snow during the game. 

MORE NFL: How ‘Humbling Experiences’ Against Eagles Fueled Rams Restart

 

Published |Modified
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News