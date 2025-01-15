Eagles Practice Report: Team Continues To Manage A.J. Brown
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles began on-field preparation for Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup with the Los Angeles Rams without star receiver A.J. Brown, who was not present at the portion of the practice open to reporters.
Brown has been dealing with a knee injury for several weeks and the Eagles have been managing his work at practices to get him as healthy as possible for the games.
In last Sunday’s Wild Card Weekend win over Green Bay, the second-team All-Pro was able to play 93% of the offensive snaps in the 22-10 win but had a season-low one reception for 10 yards.
Others at practice who were being rested included running back Saquon Barkley, left tackle Jordan Mailata, and center Cam Jurgens.
For the second consecutive week, the Eagles are practicing on the heated field at Lincoln Financial Field due to the cold weather in the area freezing the practice fields at the NovaCare Complex.
Wednesday’s weather in South Philadelphia at practice time was 32 degrees with winds gusting up to 21 miles per hour putting the real feel at 23 degrees.
The advance forecast for Sunday’s weather is set to be a little warmer with a high of 37 degrees but with a 65% chance of some snow during the game.
