Eagles' Practice Squad Intell
PHILADELPHIA - A day after Howie Roseman explained the Eagles’ were “incomplete,” Philadelphia filled in some of the blanks by signing 14 players to the practice squad.
The most notable holes on the 53-man roster were at tight end where the Eagles kept only two players: Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra, as well as backup center where there was no obvious candidate behind starter Cam Jurgens other than Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson, who was once an All-American center at Alabama.
Understanding what was coming Roseman preached patience and the murkiness did indeed clear on Wednesday before the Eagles took the field for a 3 PM practice that was moved indoors due to the sweltering heat in South Philadelphia.
The Eagles brought back two players who can handle the pivot behind Jurgens in veteran Nick Gates, as well as sixth-round rookie Dylan McMahon. Gates, a former starting center with Washington, is expected to be elevated for the Sept. 6 opener in Brazil against the Green Bay Packers as an interior backup.
At tight end, the Eagles brought back E.J. Jenkins, who had a strong summer but is still regarded as being a bit of a developmental player, and went outside the organization to bring back a familar face in Jack Stoll, who was waived by the New York Giants.
Stoll spent the past two seasons as Goedert's backup with the Eagles and left after Philadelphia did not tender him as a restricted free agent. His presence should alleviate offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's concern over a light position group limiting reliance on 12 and/or 13 personnel when Moore would like to use it.
The other newcomer brought in is undrafted Georgia WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, a physical possession receiver, the Eagles tried to sign in the spring before losing out to divisional rival Washington, according to an NFL source.
The other players brought back were quarterback Will Grier, running back Ty Davis-Price, receiver Parris Campbell, offensive lineman Laekin Vakalahi, defensive tackle Gabe Hall, linebackers Oren Burks and Brandon Smith, and safeties Caden Sterns and Andre Sam’.
Vakalahi will get the Eagles’ International Player Exemption so the team still has three practice squad spots to add.
The most notable omissions were cornerback Josh Jobe, one of the Eagles' best special teams players who lost out in the numbers game, and versatile offensive lineman Brett Toth, who was disappointed at not making the initial 53 and shopping his services around the league.
