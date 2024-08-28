Eagles Sign 14 Players To Practice Squad: What Stands Out?
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles kept just two tight ends on their 53-man roster and no backup center, so you knew that would need addressed in constructing their practice squad.
Sure enough, the Eagles added two tight ends, bringing in Jack Stoll and bringing back E.J. Jenkins, who had a strong camp but went unclaimed. They also brought back Dylan McMahon and Nick Gates, who can both play center. Interestingly, Brett Toth was not one of the 14 signings.
Many believe Landon Dickerson is the backup center, and while that may be true if something were to happen to starter Cam Jurgens, the Eagles do not like to impact two positions to cover for one injury, so while it’s easy to say, 'Move Dickerson,' then who plays left guard? The Eagles really like Dickerson at LG and might be hesitant to move him, but may have no other choice.
It would depend on how they answer this question: Would sixth-round pick McMahon be ready to take over if something happened to Jurgens? He was the first player the Eagles cut after drafting him just months earlier since JaCoby Stevens in the sixth round back in 2021.
While McMahon played primarily center in camp, Gates played primarily guard, but he can play center if needed. Again, though, can he do it well enough?
As for the tight end spot, the Eagles kept just Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra on the 53-man roster.
Jenkins and Stoll, who was an undrafted free agent of the Eagles in 2021 but left in free agency for the Giants, who released him on Tuesday, bring needed depth.
Here are the other 10 players signed to the team’s practice squad on Wednesday:
Oren Burks. The veteran linebacker missed most of camp with a knee injury. He got healthy for the final few days of camp and played against the Vikings in the preseason finale, getting 43 snaps (59 percent and collecting six tackles and a sack.
Parris Campbell. The receiver missed value camp time with a groin injury.
Ty Davis-Price. The running back and former third-round pick of the 49ers, Davis-Price ran hard, and deserved a spot on the squad, even though he had a costly fumble against the Vikings.
Will Grier. It feels like the quarterback is being groomed to someday be a coach in the league.
Gabe Hall. The defensive tackle, who was an undrafted rookie free agent, gets another chance after a so-so summer.
Andre Sam. Also an undrafted rookie free agent, the safety flashed at times and could be the next Tristin McCollum, who was on the team’s PS last year and is now on the 53.
Bandon Smith. The Penn State edge rusher/outside linebacker brings added depth to the position.
Caden Sterns. The former Broncos safety has not yet practiced as he tries to return from a serious knee injury suffered in last year’s opener.
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. He was an undrafted rookie free agent who signed with the Commanders, and made it through the summer but was released as Washington trimmed its roster to 53. He played at the University of Georgia.
Laekin Vakalahi. The Australian offensive lineman via the league’s International Pathway Program is a roster exemption and has a long way to go before he gets a chance to play. If he ever does.
