Eagles' Pre-Training Camp 53-Man Roster Projection
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles hit the field for their first training camp practice Wednesday morning. That means it's time for an annual exercise in futility by fast-forwarding through the day-to-day rigmarole straight to the initial 53-man roster with our pre-camp projection.
Quarterback (3): Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord
Spring work isn't all that important for most, but as a glorified passing camp, it can be valuable for a rookie quarterback, and McCord quickly established his strength as a processor and his accuracy, easily outdistancing trade pickup Darian Thompson-Robinson for the QB3 role.
That means DTR will be spending his summer auditioning for QB3 roles elsewhere.
The top of the depth chart is set with the Super Bowl MVP and the ascending McKee, who showed enough development last season for GM Howie Roseman to feel comfortable dealing Kenny Pickett.
Running back (4): Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, A.J. Dillon, Ben VanSumeren (FB)
It's conceivable the Eagles can wink-wink Dillon early in the season if they need an extra spot for the 100 NFL offensive linemen they've assembled, but, for now, we will keep Quadzilla in the mix for a layered Barkley backup situation with Shipley.
In that scenario, Shipley would be the change-up to Barkley on game day, and Dillon would be the volume alternative if the Eagles' superstar back misses a game or two.
The Eagles are also enamored with exploring a fullback more this season after VanSumeren flashed in that role before a season-ending knee injury. As long as BVS is healthy, his special teams value and versatility to play FB and linebacker also helps down roster.
Wide receiver (6): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Ainias Smith, Johnny Wilson, Avery Williams
Terrace Marshall and Danny Gray should be in the conversation. However, if your deep on the depth chart, you need to help in other areas. Wilson is big for the Eagles' run-first mentality, and Smith gives a manufactured-touch flavor for Nick Sirianni and Kevin Patullo. Williams, meanwhile, is Michael Clay's primary returner if healthy.
Tight end (3): Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, E.J. Jenkins
Goedert's late and somewhat unexpected contract tweak hurt prove-it signings Harrison Bryant and Kylen Granson. Now Bryant and Granson will be competing against each other and Calcaterra for the backup role, because why keep either of them as a developmental option?
Roseman should also be able to get at least one of them back on the practice squad to better manipulate game days.
Offensive line (10): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Matt Pryor, Drew Kendall, Myles Hinton, Cameron Williams, Trevor Keegan
The Eagles have assembled 14 offensive linemen who are worthy of an NFL roster. I'm betting on Roseman defaulting to youth and not risking any of his Day 3 picks to waivers, whereas he can wink-wink things with a Kendall Lamm like Nick Gates last season.
Early returns on this year's reclamation project, Kenyon Green, were not trending well.
Edge defenders (5): Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Azeez Ojulari, Josh Uche, Antwaun Powell-Ryland
The real battle here is between Patrick Johnson and Uche for the fourth role because APR is making the roster (again, the draft pick theme). Johnson is more versatile as a special-teams stalwart with the ability to rush and play off the ball, but the top trio is not good enough to ignore the upside of Uche as a pass rusher.
If Roseman is going outside the organization for help at any position, this is the most likely one (more on that later).
Interior defensive line (5): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Thomas Booker
There is an outside shot for Byron Young, who was claimed off waivers last season from Las Vegas after flaming out there as the 70th overall pick in the 2023 draft.
The Eagles did try Young at nose tackle in the spring, and the versatility to give competent snaps there could put the Alabama product over the top. However, the fact that the Eagles were kicking tires on DTs on the eve of camp may foreshadow that things didn't progress well there.
Linebacker (4): Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter, Smael Mondon
Nakobe Dean is obviously part of the equation and could even be a defensive captain. but will almost certainly start training camp and the regular season on the PUP list. That makes this an easy position to project, with the main question being how quickly Campbell can integrate after March labrum surgery.
VanSumeren adds another layer of hidden depth as well.
Cornerback (6): Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Adoree' Jackson, Mac McWilliams, Eli Ricks
The Eagles are deeper at CB than safety so the guess is they go heavier here. The locks are Mitchell, DeJean, Ringo, Jackson, and McWilliams. Ricks can't run like an NFL outside CB but his ball skills have been valued by Roseman for two years, so why not make it three?
Safety (4): Reed Blankenship, Drew Mukuba, Sydney Brown, Tristin McCollum
My big splash in an attempt to spike the football is a projected late-August player-for-player trade in which Brown, who is a good player but not a fit for what Vic Fangio wants, is sent packing for an edge rusher with upside.
In that scenario, Maxen Hook becomes lone UDFA on the initial 53. A former college roommate of Mitchell at Toledo, Hook was graded as a draftable commodity by many and is better than Andre Sam' or Lewis Cine.
In that potential trade, Uche drops off the 43 as well for the newcomer.
However, as long as Brown remains, he's on the roster.
Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Charley Hughlett
I'm getting these three right.