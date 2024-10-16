Eagles Predicted To Be 'Potential Suitor' In Trade For $7.6 Million Vet
Will the Philadelphia Eagles pull off at least one trade ahead of the National Football League trade deadline?
There are just a few weeks to go until the deadline. It will pass on Nov. 5, and there surely will be plenty of moves made ahead of it. Each week, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox puts together a list of the top trade candidates with possible landing spots. With the deadline approaching quickly, plenty of moves could be coming, including ones involving Philadelphia.
Knox listed the Eagles among "potential suitors" for Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little.
"The Jaguars are a mess," Knox said. "They picked up their first win in Week 5 only to fall flat against the Chicago Bears in London on Sunday. If Jacksonville can't close out its London trip with a win over New England this week, big changes could be in order—though franchise owner Shad Khan is still backing head coach Doug Pederson. Regardless of what lies ahead for Jacksonville, tackle-needy teams should be calling about Little.
"The 25-year-old started 11 games for the Jaguars in 2023 but has been pushed into a reserve role this season by Cam Robinson and Anton Harrison...The Bengals, who already lost veteran tackle Trent Brown to a season-ending knee injury, should be interested in adding tackle depth. So should the Philadelphia Eagles, who saw Jordan Mailata exit with a hamstring injury on Sunday. Potential Suitors: Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles."
Little is a four-year veteran and is in the final year of a $7.6 million rookie deal with Jacksonville. He will be a free agent this upcoming offseason, so it wouldn't be shocking to see the Jaguars part ways with him. Philadelphia could use a new lineman and should get on the phone with the Jaguars.