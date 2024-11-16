Eagles Predicted To Cut Ties With $51 Million DE In Offseason Stunner
The Philadelphia Eagles have a great roster but there surely will be tweaks and changes made after the season.
After every season, each National Football League franchise makes changes throughout the roster, whether you just won the Super Bowl or lost every game. Changes are inevitable, and the Eagles will be no different.
ESPN's Dan Graziano put together a list of players who could be cut or traded this offseason and surprisingly mentioned Eagles $51 million defensive end Bryce Huff.
"What? Didn't he just sign there? Yes, Huff was a high-profile free agent signing by the Eagles, who gave him a three-year, $51.1 million deal to lure him away from the (New York Jets)," Graziano said. "Given the way the season has unfolded, Huff is certainly happy with that move. But are the Eagles happy with him? Huff played just 12 percent of their defensive snaps in Week 9, 20 percent in Week 10 and 22 percent in Week 11 (after averaging 44 percent over the first eight weeks). He has 2.5 sacks, 14 pressures and four quarterback hits, and he seems to be a lesser part of the pass-rush rotation than the Eagles hoped he would be when they signed him.
"Now, he also has $16.75 million in guaranteed money coming in 2025, so the Eagles aren't likely to cut him. Instead, he's on here because, at age 26, he could be an appealing trade target for a team looking for edge rush help that thinks he'd fit better with them than he does in Philly."
Could a trade be on the horizon? He is still under contract for two more years. Maybe if he can turn things around down the stretch, the Eagles will end up keeping him.
