Eagles Predicted To Decline 25-Year-Old's Option
The Philadelphia Eagles already have made plenty of tough decisions this offseason but there are more on the way.
Philadelphia is going to have decide whether or not to pick up fifth-year options for players selected in the first round of the 2022 National Football League Draft. The Eagles have a handful of guys who fit this description. Jordan Davis, Kenyon Green, Jahan Dotson, and Lewis Cine all were selected in the first round of the 2022 draft.
Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker made a list of predictions for each team's decision on fifth-year options for players from the 2022 NFL Draft. For Davis, Locker predicted that the Eagles will decline his option.
"Pick No. 13 — DI Jordan Davis, Philadelphia Eagles: Declined," Locker said. "Philadelphia’s deep defensive line was one of the biggest reasons the team hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in February, but Davis wasn’t as much of a presence as expected when he was drafted this early. The former Georgia standout hasn’t even played 600 snaps in a season, working as more of a rotational pass rusher but still falling behind Jalen Carter, Milton Williams, and Moro Ojomo.
"Plus, Davis has been merely solid in getting after the quarterback, turning in a sub-8.0% pass-rush win rate in each of the past two years. With the Eagles likely to draft an interior defender early in 2025, that could leave Davis heading into a contract year."
Davis started all 17 games for the Eagles last year and had one sack and 27 tackles.
More NFL: Eagles $57 Million Fan-Favorite Called Top Trade Candidate