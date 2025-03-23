Eagles $57 Million Fan-Favorite Called Top Trade Candidate
The Philadelphia Eagles already have had plenty of turnover but could another fan favorite’s time with the team be coming to an end?
Recently, there has been a lot of trade chatter about tight end Dallas Goedert. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $57 million deal with Philadelphia. It recently was reported that the Eagles could be “open” to a potential deal.
Because of this, it’s not shocking that Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker called Goedert Philadelphia’s top trade candidate.
"Philadelphia Eagles: TE Dallas Goedert," Locker said. "Eagles general manager Howie Roseman might be the most forward-thinking executive in the sport, which is why it’s not surprising to see him reportedly engage in trade discussions for Goedert.
"The 30-year-old tight end was productive yet again for Philadelphia last year, producing a 75.8 PFF receiving grade with 6.6 yards after the catch per reception. At the same time, he played in only 14 of 20 games due to a knee injury and will be a free agent in 2026. There’s a good chance the Eagles will trade Goedert before the draft and select a tight end on Day 2 or 3."
Goedert was great when he was on the field in 2024. He appeared in 10 games in the regular season and had 42 catches for 496 receiving yards. He's been a huge piece of the Eagles' offense for the last seven years, but could his time in Philadelphia be coming to an end?
