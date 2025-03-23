Eagles Today

Eagles $57 Million Fan-Favorite Called Top Trade Candidate

The Eagles have plenty of more decisions to still make...

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles helmets sit on the bench during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles helmets sit on the bench during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Eagles already have had plenty of turnover but could another fan favorite’s time with the team be coming to an end? 

Recently, there has been a lot of trade chatter about tight end Dallas Goedert. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $57 million deal with Philadelphia. It recently was reported that the Eagles could be “open” to a potential deal

Because of this, it’s not shocking that Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker called Goedert Philadelphia’s top trade candidate.

"Philadelphia Eagles: TE Dallas Goedert," Locker said. "Eagles general manager Howie Roseman might be the most forward-thinking executive in the sport, which is why it’s not surprising to see him reportedly engage in trade discussions for Goedert.

"The 30-year-old tight end was productive yet again for Philadelphia last year, producing a 75.8 PFF receiving grade with 6.6 yards after the catch per reception. At the same time, he played in only 14 of 20 games due to a knee injury and will be a free agent in 2026. There’s a good chance the Eagles will trade Goedert before the draft and select a tight end on Day 2 or 3."

Goedert was great when he was on the field in 2024. He appeared in 10 games in the regular season and had 42 catches for 496 receiving yards. He's been a huge piece of the Eagles' offense for the last seven years, but could his time in Philadelphia be coming to an end?

