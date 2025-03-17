Ex-Eagles Fan-Favorite Leaves Message For Philly Fans
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't going to look exactly the same when the 2025 National Football League season gets here.
This, unfortunately, is to be expected.
Philadelphia just won the Super Bowl and had one of the best seasons in team history. To have the success the Eagles had, you need to have many, many good players. With the way the salary cap is set up, you can't necessarily keep every player around forever even if you really wanted to.
The Eagles have felt that so far this offseason with a lot of talent leaving the franchise. One guy who will be playing elsewhere is offensive lineman Mekhi Becton. He joined the Eagles last year on a one-year, prove-it deal and revitalized his career. He is just 25 years old and showed that he has plenty in the tank. He was a big piece of the best offensive line in football. Philadelphia was fortunate to have Becton, but he will be playing for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025.
He shared a message to the team, his teammates, and Eagles fans on Monday.
"Philadelphia -- thank you," Becton wrote. "Coming into a new locker room, you never know what to expect. But from early on it was evident that this team was special. The bond we built, the standard we upheld, and the way we showed up for each other every single day. That's what made this past season the most fun I've ever had playing football. And it was all because of the guys we had in the locker room...
"And to the city of Philadelphia, thank you for the passion, the energy, the support -- it's unlike anything I've ever experienced. Playing in front of you was an honor, and I'll always carry a piece of Philly with me."
You can read the entire message right here.
