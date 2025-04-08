Eagles Predicted To Land 2 Stud Prospects In New Mel Kiper Mock Draft
The latest Mel Kiper mock draft is out, and it includes a pair of interesting picks for the defending Super Bowl champions.
Published Tuesday, Kiper's mock sees the Philadelphia Eagles picking Tennessee linebacker James Pearce Jr. and Penn State safety Kevin Winston Jr. with the Nos. 32 and 64 picks, respectively.
Here's Kiper's blurb on Pearce:
"The defending Super Bowl champs lost some key parts of their defense in free agency, including edge rusher Josh Sweat. Being able to get after the quarterback is important for Vic Fangio's defense, and there's a glaring void now on the edge. There are mixed opinions around the league on whether Pearce is a first-rounder, but he has the traits to develop into a speedy disruptor in the right system. He had 17.5 sacks over the past two seasons and ranked second in the nation in pressure rate last season (19.0%)."
And here's his blurb on Winston:
"The Eagles could close Round 2 by staying in state. Winston played only two games last season after suffering a knee injury in September, but he had 40 tackles and five pass breakups the prior year. He could help replace C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was traded to Houston.
"If GM Howie Roseman wanted to keep his offensive line strong and potentially even plan ahead for an eventual Lane Johnson replacement, there are some decent O-line prospects still on the board, too. Boston College's Ozzy Trapilo and LSU's Emery Jones Jr. could be worth a look."
The Eagles lost key defensive talent this offseason, including defensive tackle Milton Williams (signed with New England Patriots) and edge rusher Josh Sweat (signed with Arizona Cardinals). They also traded safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans.
So, it would make sense for Philly to prioritize defense early in the NFL Draft. Eagles also have every reason to believe that Roseman will make the right moves throughout draft weekend, as he's established himself as one of the best drafters in the league.
