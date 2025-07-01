Eagles Predicted To Land Next Star WR
The Philadelphia Eagles widely are considered to be among the top contenders in the National Football League with the 2025 season right around the corner.
Philadelphia will kick off the 2025 season with a Week 1 date against the Dallas Cowboys at home. The Eagles will begin training camp in a few weeks and then it will be a spring right up to Week 1. Things are quiet around the league, but it soon will be filled with information about the practice action and who will end up making the final roster.
But, now, things are still quiet. Because of this, ESPN's Matt Miller already shared a mock draft for the 2026 season. They had the Eagles at No. 31 and predicted to land wide receiver Denzel Boston out of Washington.
"No. 31. Philadelphia Eagles," Miller said. "Denzel Boston, WR, Washington*. The Eagles have thrived on finding top-20 players who slip through the cracks. Boston could fit that mold, as the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder had 63 catches, 834 yards and 9 touchdowns last season. His physical, above-the-rim style is a lot like Tetairoa McMillan's style. Philadelphia has two bona fide star receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but there isn't much behind them. With Brown entering his age-28 season, it's worth taking a young receiver like Boston for three-wide sets now and to eventually replace Brown later."
This is a fun thought. He racked up 63 catches, 834 yards, and nine touchdowns in his first season with a significant role in Washington. Pairing him with AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith would be nice.
But, it's obviously too early for something like this. What's more important to note about this mock draft is that they have the Eagles at No. 31 and the Buffalo Bills at No. 32 meaning that they are predicting the Eagles to make the Super Bowl once again, but lose against Buffalo. That would be pretty rough.
It is just a prediction, though, a year in advance.
More NFL: Eagles 23-Year-Old Is Player To Watch In Training Camp