Eagles 23-Year-Old Is Player To Watch In Training Camp
There are going to be opportunities to go around in 2025 for some of the Philadelphia Eagles' young guys.
With veterans like Darius Slay, CJ Gardner-Johnson, Josh Sweat, and Milton Williams leaving the franchise among others, there's reps out there for the taking. The cornerback and safety rooms have been specifically talked about this offseason. Philadelphia has been linked to free agents, like Justin Simmons, but hasn't made a big move outside of the selection of Andrew Mukuba in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
For cornerback, the Eagles signed veteran Adoree' Jackson and have been linked to speculation for guys like Jaire Alexander and Jalen Ramsey, but both guys are off the market.
With Slay gone, Jackson likely will fill that veteran hole. Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell are going to play huge roles in their second years in the NFL. Another guy who could be in line for a big role is 23-year-old Kelee Ringo.
Ringo was taken in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He appeared in all 34 regular season games across the last two years for the Eagles, but made five starts. Last year, he held opposing quarterbacks to a 55.6 completion percentage on nine targets against him. He's someone who will have a chance to land a big role in training camp, but what if things don't go well?
FanSided's Jake Beckman suggested that Ringo could be one of four guys facing "make-or-break" years.
"Kelee Ringo: When the Eagles picked cornerback Kelee Ringo in the fourth round of the 2023 draft, he was just 20 (almost 21) years old," Ringo said. "The entire idea behind getting him was so that he could develop into a starter and still be very young. By the time the 2025 season starts, Ringo will be 23 years old with three training camps and two seasons under his belt. Darius Slay went to the Steelers, and now it’s time to see how much of that development happened.
"All he has to do this season is beat out Adoree’ Jackson and Mac McWilliams for the starting job. It’s not like he needs to beat a first-round rookie or even a $12 million per year free agent for the job; it’s a relatively easy task ahead of him. Then, if/when he gets it, he needs to be good. No one is asking for him to turn into Darrelle Revis or anything like that, but he needs to get out there and not be a complete liability."
Ringo is going to be one of the most interesting guys to watch when training camp gets here in a few weeks. If he can thrive, perception around the defense will change pretty quickly despite the losses.