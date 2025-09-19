Eagles Predicted To Make Pre-Trade Deadline Splash
The Philadelphia Eagles are the most aggressive team in football when it comes to roster-building.
Howie Roseman and the front office never seemingly are done. The Eagles just won the Super Bowl and yet the Eagles have been making moves left and right ever since. This past offseason, the Eagles had to make up for the losses of guys like Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, and Brandon Graham. They did so but still didn't stop.
The Eagles acquired John Metchie III before the season started and have since signed Za'Darius Smith in free agency and acquired Tank Bigsby in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars among plenty of other moves the team has made, mainly with the practice squad.
Philadelphia never stops, but there is an end date for trades, at least. The 2025 National Football League trade deadline will come on Nov. 4th this year at 4 p.m. ET.
What will the Philadelphia Eagles do next?
Will the Eagles make another splash before it? ESPN's Dan Graziano shared a column discussing the trade landscape across the league and predicted that the Eagles are among a group of five teams that could look to add along with the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, and the Indianapolis Colts.
"Philadelphia Eagles," Graziano said. "It's hard to find a ton of holes on this roster, but a) you never know what needs will arise as the season goes along, and b) Eagles GM Howie Roseman is among the most active traders in the league. The Eagles made several deals during training camp and signed edge rusher Za'Darius Smith after the season began. They are the defending Super Bowl champs, but Roseman is always looking for ways to improve the roster.
"At this point, if I had to predict, I'd say the Eagles will be on the lookout for help on the back end of their defense. Opponents have a 68.3 QBR against the Eagles this season, 26th in the NFL. Whatever the need turns out to be, Roseman won't sit on his hands."
That's pretty fair. The Eagles' cornerback room has been talked about a lot opposite of Quinyon Mitchell. If the right fit were to become available, it wouldn't be a shock at all to see Roseman strike with his trove of draft picks at his disposal.
More NFL: Cam Newton Reveals Eagles Considered Shedeur Sanders