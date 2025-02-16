Eagles Predicted To Pair Jalen Carer With 6.5-Sack Standout DT
The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of talent on the roster right now but will need to go back to the drawing board this offseason.
Philadelphia will likely need to add a little more firepower to the defense with Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and Zack Baun heading to free agency. One easy way to do so will be the NFL Draft. The Eagles have the No. 32 pick and surely will be able to add some solid talent.
Pro Football Network's Ben Rolfe released a mock draft and predicted that the Eagles will select standout defensive tackle Kenneth Grant at No. 32 out of Michigan.
"Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan," Rolfe said. "The Philadelphia Eagles have built their success around a dominant defense that can ruin opposing offensive plans. There is no reason to think they will deviate from that plan, and with Milton Williams a potential free agent this offseason, they could look to replace him through the draft.
"Grant is a powerful and agile defensive tackle who is renowned for excelling in crucial moments. He effectively pressures the quarterback and anchors the run defense with his natural athleticism and strength. Even if Williams returns, the Eagles could put together a rotation of Williams, Grant, Jalen Carter, and Jordan Davis, which is a truly terrifying thought."
Grant played three years at Michigan and had 6.5 sacks over that stretch. Having a duo featuring him and Jalen Carter would be pretty devastating for opposing teams. Philadelphia already has shown what a strong defensive line can do. Adding someone like Grant only would help the team even more.
