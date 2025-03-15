Eagles Predicted To Sign Two-Time Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles traded away one safety this offseason so it wouldn’t be a shock if they decided to look into bringing in another.
CJ Gardner-Johnson was a great member of the organization in 2024 but was traded to the Houston Texans. Since the trade, one guy who has popped up as a potential fit is two-time Pro Bowler Justin Simmons.
He recently spoke about the Eagles and made it clear that he would be open to joining Philadelphia thanks in large part to his connection with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
"There’s a lot of good things about Philly," Simmons said on the "Talkin’ Ball" podcast. "Their offense is clearly one of the most talented in the league, that offensive line is unbelievable. But what the defense did this past season to go win that Super Bowl is crazy. You can tell the leadership there, top down, is by far one of the best in the league. To have an opportunity to go play in Philly, especially reuniting with Vic and (Christian Parker), is high on the list."
It’s unclear if the Eagles want him too, but USA Today’s Nick Brinkerhoff predicted that a deal will get done.
"Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles," Brinkerhoff said. "The Eagles find themselves potentially in the safety market after dealing away C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Simmons profiles as a perfect fit. Already with experience playing under Vic Fangio, Simmons is the type of safety that could slot right in and not miss a beat for the defending champions. Better yet, he shouldn't be costly and wouldn't prevent the Eagles from drafting another player at the position in April."
Landing someone like Simmons would be a fantastic move. He led the league with six interceptions in 2022 and followed it up with three picks in 2023 and two more in 2022.
