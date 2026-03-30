Latest Updates on Eagles, AJ Brown Saga From NFL Annual Meetings

AJ Brown is still a member of the Philadelphia Eagles and it sounds like one prominent team insider thinks that's going to remain the case in 2026, despite all of the loud trade rumors out there around the Eagles star.

The NFL Annual Meetings are ongoing and will be going on through April 1. Unsurprisingly, this has led to plenty of chatter around the league.

On Monday, longtime Eagles insider Derrick Gunn joined Andrew Salciunas and John Kincade on "Kincade and Salciunas" on 97.5 The Fanatic and unsurprisingly, was asked about the ongoing chatter around Brown. There are many out there who have been quick to say a deal is coming. That wasn't the case with Gunn, though. Instead, he maintained that the Eagles "are not actively trying to move" Brown and also dropped a nugget and said that he believes the superstar playmaker will still be in town to kick off the 2026 season.

"The Eagles are not actively trying to move [AJ Brown]. As smart of a business entity as [the Eagles] are, you have to listen to any and every offer," Gunn said. "Obviously, whatever offers and rumors that have been out there have not been good enough to entice the Eagles to make the move. I’ve known for a long time despite some of his antics on the field, and social media in recent years; AJ [Brown] is well loved and well respected from top to bottom [in the organization] everybody loves AJ [Brown].

The Eagles superstar isn't guaranteed to be moved

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) and quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"[AJ Brown] loves being in Philadelphia and wants to be in Philadelphia. ... Unless the Eagles find something that wows them, which I don’t think they will, I still believe, as I’ve stated consistently since January, [AJ Brown] will be an Eagle in 2026”.

On Sunday, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was asked about Brown and rather than diving into a long, candid answer about his future with the franchise, he had a simple message reiterated: "AJ Brown is a member of the Eagles." It was different than his comments from earlier in the offseason, but was succinct.

Gunn has been a reporter covering the Eagles for a long time. His words about Brown hold a lot of weight. So, let's take a step back for a moment and think about the sweepstakes in general.

The Eagles are handling things the right way

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is unable to make a catch as San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle (36) looks on during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

When the offseason began, Roseman quickly spoke about Brown's future and talked about how difficult it is to find great players in the league, but Brown is one and pointed back to his trade deadline comments in which he talked about how he's not in the business of simply giving great players away. During combine week, he also spoke about Brown and specifically said the chances of a deal were low. But he did acknowledge that part of the job as the general manager is not fully closing the door on any idea.

Trade rumors have run rampant this entire time in the background with the New England Patriots as the most prominent team connected to him. The Los Angeles Rams also were connected to him at one point. There were points when the rumors out there pointed to potential deals, then the conversation shifted to if anything is going to happen, being after June 1.

It's important to note that Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said on Monday there haven't been talks around Brown in a "long time."

"AJ Brown is a member of the Eagles, as Howie [Roseman] mentioned yesterday," Wolf said on"Up & Adams." "We haven't had any conversations about anything regarding that in a long time."

But what if the noise has all been for nothing? What if it is simply just smoke and mirrors? For the Eagles, it would be positive for the team's chances of making a run in 2026. A wide receiver room with Brown, DeVonta Smith, Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore is great. With Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Dallas Goedert, a healthy offensive line and a new playcaller in town, the offense at least has the pieces to be among the best in the game.

If it's all just smoke and mirrors, the Eagles could put an end to it at any time. Rather than just saying Brown is a member of the Eagles, Roseman could've simply said the superstar isn't being moved. But that would've closed a door for the franchise. At least in this case, right now, even if Brown is more likely to stay, teams can still call and try to make an offer Philadelphia won't refuse. Arguably, the Eagles are handling things well this offseason. They will be a better team in 2026 if Brown is on the roster rather than if he were traded elsewhere. It does sound like that is a possibility still, despite the trade rumors.