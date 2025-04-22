Eagles Predicted To Steal Top EDGE Prospect In New Chris Simms Mock Draft
Like most defending champions, the Philadelphia Eagles are in a weird spot with the 32nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
There won't be any blue-chip prospects available at that spot. If Philly isn't sold on any player left on the board, it could trade out of the first round to gather more assets. Or the Eagles could stay at No. 32 and target an area of need, like the front seven.
NFL quarterback-turned-analyst Chris Simms has the Eagles doing just that in his latest mock draft. Simms has Philly landing Georgia product Mykel Williams, one of the better EDGE prospects in this year's class.
Some would consider that a steal, as Williams is projected to go in the early 20s in most mock drafts. In fact, he's ranked 22nd overall on Daniel Jeremiah's final big board.
Here's what Jeremiah wrote of Williams, who posted five sacks last season at Georgia:
"Williams is a talented edge rusher with rare physical traits. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury in the opening game against Clemson and played through pain for the remainder of the season. When healthy, he has a dynamic get-off and can win early from the edge or when he’s reduced inside. He has extremely long arms and blockers struggle to get to his chest.
"He has a nasty shake/bull move and he also flashes a violent swipe move to generate pressure. Against the run, he still found a way to set a physical edge even when he couldn’t put much weight on one leg because of his injury. His effort never wavered. Overall, the 2024 tape isn’t a fair representation of Williams’ talent. He has game-changing tools when healthy and locked in."
The NFL draft is scheduled to start Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.
