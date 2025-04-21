Eagles Rumors: Major Update On A.J. Brown Trade Rumors From Top Insider
For myriad reasons, some more understandable than others, A.J. Brown has been a subject of trade speculation throughout the offseason. But would the Philadelphia Eagles actually consider trading the superstar receiver?
ESPN's Adam Schefter provided a definitive answer in a piece published Monday.
"Contrary to internet speculation, the Eagles are not trading A.J. Brown," Schefter wrote. "The star wide receiver signed a three-year extension a year ago this week."
Trading Brown never made sense for this offseason, especially with Philly coming off a Super Bowl victory. However, with Brown due $29 million in guaranteed salary in 2026, we could have a very different conversation next year.
Brown will be 28 years old and preparing for his age-29 season. The Eagles surely will want to restructure his contract to lower Brown's cap number, while Brown will be looking to cash in on perhaps his last shot at a lucrative contract extension. Similar situations have resulted in trades involving players better than Brown.
Nevertheless, all signs point toward Brown staying in Philadelphia for at least another season. That likely won't prevent rumor mongers from trying to generate trade chatter, but that's just the way it goes.
