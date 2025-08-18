Eagles Price Tag To Acquire Trey Hendrickson
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't likely to acquire Cincinnati Bengals superstar Trey Hendrickson.
That has to be established right off of the bat. This is an exercise in reference to the information out there right now. Hendrickson might actually be available. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported that the Bengals are now listening to offers for the four-time Pro Bowler.
"With contract talks at an impasse, the Bengals are listening to trade offers for four-time Pro Bowl DE Trey Hendrickson, sources tell me and Ian Rapoport," Pelissero said. "No deal is imminent. But the NFL’s reigning sack leader is available for the right price."
Philadelphia's front office is one of the most aggressive in the league -- as shown by the team's weekend trade to acquire John Metchie III from the Houston Texans. If a star is available, buzz immediately picks up about what it would look like for the Eagles to land them.
While Philadelphia shouldn't be considered a likely landing spot, The Athletic's Dianna Russini shared that the Bengals have been looking for.
Should the Eagles consider adding Trey Hendrickson from the Bengals?
"Teams that have recently inquired about Bengals star Trey Hendrickson were told Cincinnati’s asking price included a young defensive player and a 2026 first-round pick, according to league sources," Russini said. "The player heading back does not have to be a pass rusher."
The Eagles are loaded with draft picks right now and easily could meet any package centered around draft picks. When it comes to young defensive players, someone like Nolan Smith Jr. springs to mind when thinking about bringing a superstar pass rusher to town like Hendrickson. This is just speculation, though.
The biggest issue for the Eagles isn't actually the package it would take to land Hendrickson from Cincinnati, but the salary cap ramifications. The Eagles have over $29 million in cap space right now, per Over The Cap, so it's easy to suggest Hendrickson would fit. But, Philadelphia also needs to prepare for potential big contracts, like Jalen Carter. Landing Hendrickson is the type of game-changing deal that should at least be considered and talked about. But, when you look under the hood, you can see that it just doesn't seem likely at this point. The Eagles have done crazier things in the past, but it would be a pretty big shock.
More NFL: NFL Expert Has Eagles In Trey Hendrickson Sweepstakes