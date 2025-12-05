Eagles Defensive Tackle Going To The Dawg Pound In Week 14

PHILADELPHIA – Jordan Davis will be without one of his dawgs on Monday night, but at least the Eagles defensive tackle, who is having a Pro Bowl season, gets to see another one of his dawgs.

Dawg 1 is Jalen Carter. He’s not playing after a shoulder procedure earlier in the week.

“I know that my role is going to be bigger going into this game,” said Davis. “I don’t have Jalen to be right beside me. It’s different when you don’t have your dawg there, because that’s my dawg. …Not having him, it’s kind of like a missing piece. You always want to be loaded at every position. But at the end of the day, we have to go out there and stand up for ourselves and execute.”

Dawg 2 is Mekhi Becton. He plays for Monday night’s opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers. He and Davis played one season together in Philly. They did a lot of good things in that season. Like win 18 games. Like win a Super Bowl. Like party down Broad Street in the championship parade. Like become friends.

“I really miss him dearly,” said Davis. “I’m not going to go out there and be like, ‘Ah, hey there boy,’ or whatever. He’s a big guy. He’s a tall athlete. He has long arms. He’s kind of a tackle in a guard’s spot, so that kind of throws a wrench in a lot of people’s plans.

“We just understand the type of player that he is, his strengths and weaknesses, and we have to go out there and exploit there. Nothing but good things to say about him. That’s my dawg.”

Eagles Need Defensive Dawgs To Slow Chargers

The Eagles’ defense is going to need a bunch of dawgs to take down a Chargers team that has the same record as they do at 8-4, and has the same playoff aspirations and Super Bowl goals.

They are also two teams that like to run the football, except Los Angeles has done it better this year than the Eagles, with Becton at the same right guard position he anchored in Philly during his short stint.

He left as a free agent in the offseason for L.A., signing a two-year contract that could be worth $20 million. Becton was one of the first of the several Eagles free agents who left shortly after the parade.

The Eagles had some hard decision to make in free agency, and felt Becton was expendable because they were ready to turn the job over to their third-round pick from 2023, Tyler Steen. It’s been a bit of a dropoff between the players, though Steen has been more available than Becton has this season.

Steen has played in all 12 games and 99 percent of the offensive snaps. Becton, who played 15 games for the Eagles and 88 percent of the snaps, has dealt with multiple injuries and health issues this season, including lingering knee problems from training camp, a concussion, and a hand injury. He has played 10 games, but there has been frustration over his playing time. In a recent game, he was benched.

