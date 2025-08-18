NFL Expert Has Eagles In Trey Hendrickson Sweepstakes
The Philadelphia Eagles already have arguably the most star-studded roster in the National Football League.
There is superstar talent all across this roster and that's certainly a big reason why Philadelphia won Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs. Even with the losses of guys like Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and Brandon Graham along with CJ Gardner-Johnson, this roster still is arguably the best in the game. That just goes to show how much talent is here. There aren't many teams that lost that much talent in the offseason and yet the Eagles are still No. 1.
Philadelphia also boasts the most aggressive front office in football and plenty of draft picks at its disposal if it wants to try to get more talent to town. The Eagles swung a deal or a new receiver on Sunday in John Metchie III and there's still plenty of cap space and time left to make another move.
The big name out there right now is Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals. He's a superstar and one of the top overall defensive players in the NFL. It was reported that the Bengals are now listening to offers for him. Nate Davis of USA Today shared a column highlighting potential destinations for him and the Eagles were brought up.
Could the Eagles make one more blockbuster trade?
"Philadelphia Eagles," Davis said. "Never discount EVP/GM Howie Roseman, who’s built three Super Bowl rosters over the past eight seasons – two of them earning rings – and may have another on his hands with or without Hendrickson. Roseman was rumored as a suitor for Garrett when the Browns superstar requested a trade earlier this year before taking a pile of money to remain in Cleveland.
"While Philly doesn’t seem to be in desperate need of another defensive weapon, it did lose Josh Sweat and Milton Williams to free agency and Brandon Graham to retirement during the offseason. Youngsters Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt are projected to start on the edge, and both have flashed the promise that led Roseman to draft them. But neither has the production or experience of Hendrickson, who’d probably be a more realistic potential target here anyway than Garrett ever was."
At this point, Hendrickson doesn't seem like a likely option. The Eagles have cap space and draft picks ready to roll, but he's going to land a massive deal at some point. This doesn't seem likely, but don't could Philly out for anything.
