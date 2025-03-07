Eagles Pro Bowler Linked To AFC Contender After Release
The Philadelphia Eagles already have made a few moves this offseason.
Philadelphia handed Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun new contracts and decided to release both Darius Slay and James Bradberry.
There are likely plenty more moves on the way as the offseason is just starting to heat up. The new league year begins on March 12th and so we will see a lot of movement over the next few days as teams attempt to improve their cap situations.
Over the last few days we’ve seen cuts, trades, and contract extensions. Move moves are coming and we’ll see the offseason go into an even higher gear next week when free agency begins.
Where will Slay play for what he said will be his final season? Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker called the Baltimore Ravens the “perfect” free agent match for him.
"Baltimore Ravens: CB Darius Slay," Locker said. "With Brandon Stephens set to hit free agency, Baltimore will presumably seek an upgrade at perimeter cornerback next to Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins. While he likely won’t be on the market until after June 1, Slay is a strong match for Baltimore’s defensive structure. In defensive coordinator Zach Orr’s first year calling the shots, the Ravens played Cover 1 on 23.8 percent of coverage snaps, the ninth-highest rate in the league.
"As part of a broader bounce-back 2024 campaign, Slay was strong in Cover 1: His 67.9 PFF coverage grade in the single-high man look ranked 10th among qualified cornerbacks. Likewise, Slay was effective in zone, as reflected by his 76.8 PFF coverage grade in that scheme. Given that he’s 34 and a bit more inconsistent on a yearly basis, Slay figures to be a relatively cheap but savvy addition for a contender after the draft. The veteran would fit Orr’s bunch well and wouldn’t stop the Ravens from still targeting a cornerback in the first few rounds of the draft."
Baltimore isn’t far away from being the top team in the AFC. Maybe someone like Slay could help take them over the top if he doesn't return to Philadelphia.
