ESPN Insider Has Latest Update On Eagles' Josh Sweat, Milton Williams
The Philadelphia Eagles have a handful of guys expecting to head to the open market, even with the team handing Zack Baun a new deal.
Baun is going to stick around for the next three years, but there are other guys who had a big impact on the team's run to Super Bowl LIX whose futures are still up in the air. Philadelphia has time to hand out more new deals to its pending free agents before the new league year begins next week. But, will the Eagles do that?
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared that the current expectation is that both Josh Sweat and Milton Williams will hit the open market, meaning Philadelphia won't get new deals done ahead of then.
"Baun was the Eagles' free agent priority," Fowler said. "Meanwhile, the feeling in league circles is that Milton Williams and Josh Sweat will both hit free agency."
Williams and Sweat combined for 4.5 sacks in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs and both should get paid handsomely this offseason. It would be great for either to come back, but there may not be enough money to go around.
The Eagles signed Baun and handed Saquon Barkley an extension already. In a perfect world, the Eagles could bring the exact same roster back in 2025. Unfortunately, it sounds like there will be competition for the duo if they do reach the open market. Next week fireworks will start to go off across the league.
