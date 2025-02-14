Eagles Projected As Trade Fit For Giants $24 Million 1st-Round Pick
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be busy over the next few months and clearly aren't afraid of getting a deal done.
Philadelphia has one of the more aggressive front offices in football. Howie Roseman is the team's executive vice president and general manager and knows what he's doing. The Eagles just won the Super Bowl and one of the biggest reason why is because what the team was able to do last offseason.
The Eagles made some seriously game-changing moves last offseason including Saquon Barkley, Zack Baun, and Mekhi Becton, to name a few. How will he follow up that performance this offseason?
It's too early to know, but Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox projected the Eagles and Los Angeles Rams as the top trade destinations for former New York Giants first-round pick Evan Neal.
"Neal failed to establish himself as a reliable starting right tackle during his first two seasons, which led to New York's 2024 offseason acquisition of Jermaine Eluemunor," Knox said. "While Neal started 13 games as a rookie, he has only made nine starts since. In his 22 career starts, Neal has allowed 11 sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. The Giants may simply look to get something of value in return for Neal before he enters the final year of his rookie contract—we'll go ahead and assume that Joe Schoen won't exercise Neal's fifth-year option.
"While Neal may not have long-term value for the Giants, it doesn't mean he can't find success elsewhere. Mekhi Becton's 2024 redemption campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles shows that sometimes a change of scenery—and, in his case, a change of position—can allow a previously disappointing player to thrive. It wouldn't be a total shock to see Philadelphia take a flier on Neal, if the Giants are willing to deal with a division rival. The Eagles might be willing to give him a shot at guard, as they did with Becton, and it wouldn't hurt them to add depth at right tackle."
It would be surprising for the Eagles and Giants to get a deal done, but Philadelphia has shown that it knows how to build an offensive line. Neal was selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He landed a four-year, $24 million rookie deal. He has one year left on it before a club option for the 2026 season. This is the type of buy-low move that could have a big upside if it were to happen.
