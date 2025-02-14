Eagles Super Bowl Star Projected To Land $63 Million Payday
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX win on Friday throughout the city of Philadelphia.
It's going to be a great team throughout the city with over one million people estimated to be heading into town for the parade. Once the parade ends, though, the front office likely is going to be hard at work pretty quickly.
The National Football League Scouting Combine is just a few weeks away and soon enough free agency will be here as well. The Eagles are going to need to take a long, hard look at this roster as they try to repeat as champions next year.
Philadelphia's defense has a handful of players heading to free agency, including 25-year-old defensive tackle Milton Williams. He was great during the regular season and took his game to another level in the Super Bowl. Williams had two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and two tackles for loss.
Williams is going to cash in this offseason and The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher projected that he will land a three-year, $63 million deal.
"Projected Contract: 3 years, $63 million ($21M/year)," Mosher said. "It’s going to be fascinating to see who earns more on the open market between Odighizuwa and Milton Williams. Odighizuwa has more experience and more starts, but Williams is the better overall athlete and is only 25. You can also make a case that he is an ascending player and will only get better with more snaps.
"His postseason performance will certainly help him out, as he was fantastic in the final two games of the season. Performing well on the biggest stage has historically helped players when it comes to free agency, and we shouldn't expect anything different from Williams."
The Eagles would be wise to try to bring him back for sure.
