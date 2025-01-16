Eagles Projected To Add 11.5-Sack Star To Replace Brandon Graham
The Philadelphia Eagles have a fantastic roster but there could be even more pieces coming this offseason.
The easiest way for the Eagles to make a difference would be to add another big piece to the National Football League Draft. Philadelphia won't have an early pick, but that doesn't mean they can't add a solid piece.
The Athletic's Dane Brugler made a mock draft and projected Philadelphia to land Ohio State EDGE JT Tuimoloau.
"Philadelphia Eagles: JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State," Tuimoloau said. "With Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham possibly moving on, the Eagles will be looking for reinforcements on the edges this offseason. Tuimoloau (6-4, 270) is a smart, alert player who plays the run well and also can get after the quarterback. In three College Football Playoff games this year, he has combined for 17 total pressures."
Graham is a team legend who initially made it known that he would be hanging up his cleats after the season. He has since hinted that may not be the case, but anything could end up happening. No matter what happens, adding a young talent like Tuimoloau would make perfect sense. He logged 11.5 sacks in 15 games for Ohio State and is one of the better defensive ends in the upcoming draft class.
If the Eagles could land him this offseason in the NFL Draft, that seems like it could end up being an absolute win. Hopefully, they end up having a late pick, though, meaning a deep playoff run.
