Eagles Projected To Add 17-Sack Elite Prospect In NFL Draft
The Philadelphia Eagles just won the Super Bowl but they won't get to rest for long before they need to look ahead.
The National Football League Draft Scouting Combine will take place toward the end of February, the new league year and free agency will kick off in March, and the NFL Draft will come up quickly in April. Philadelphia has the No. 32 pick in the draft after winning Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Who will the Eagles take? There's been plenty of mock drafts floating around since the Super Bowl ended. CBS Sports' Mike Renner released a mock draft and projected that Philadelphia will select Texas A&M standout EDGE Nic Scourton.
"With Brandon Graham set to retire and Josh Sweat hitting free agency, the Eagles are poised to take advantage of a deep defensive end class," Renner said. "Nic Scourton had a bit of a disappointing junior campaign after transferring from Purdue, but he's far more talented than what he put on tape this past fall."
Scourton played two years with Purdue and one year with Texas A&M and tallied 17 sacks over that stretch. He had two sacks in 2022 with Purdue and followed it up with 10 in 2023. After joining Texas A&M, he racked up five sacks in 2024.
On top of his five sacks, he also finished the season with 37 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two passes defended, and one forced fumble.
