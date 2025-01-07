Eagles Projected To Add 17-Sack Game-Changer
The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to do something special this season.
Philadelphia will begin its quest for a Super Bowl title in the National Football League Wild Card Round of the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers. The Eagles have the tools needed to make a deep run.
After the postseason ends, the Eagles will have plenty of chances to add even more talent. The Eagles' championship window is wide open and should be for at least the next few years. Philadelphia's front office isn't afraid to be aggressive and it won't be surprising if it adds even more top-tier talent this upcoming offseason.
One way to do so will be through the NFL Draft and Bleacher Report's scouting department predicted that the Eagles will select Marshall EDGE Mike Green in the draft.
"There's just something about a man named Green joining the Philadelphia Eagles. Too bad his first name isn't Kelly," Bleacher Report said. "Mike Green is an ideal fit in Philly, though. The Eagles front office adores a front-seven rotation that can come at opposing quarterbacks in waves. The explosive edge-rusher will fit in perfectly with a front that already features Nolan Smith Jr., Bryce Young and Jalyx Hunt. You could say the Eagles have a type...
"General manager Howie Roseman likes having a deep stable of pass-rushers and has no problem taking 'toolsy' prospects who could use a year or two to develop," Matt Holder said. "With Josh Sweat's and Brandon Graham's contracts about to expire, don't be surprised if Green ends up donning a green jersey next season."
Green logged 17 sacks in 2024 and would add game-breaking talent to the Eagles' defense. Keep an eye on Green when the draft rolls around.
