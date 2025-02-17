Eagles Projected To Follow Super Bowl Win With 23-Sack EDGE
The Philadelphia Eagles clearly have a lot of talent but there is going to be an opportunity to add even more this offseason.
Philadelphia was the best team in football in 2024 and should have a very similar roster in 2025. The Eagles absolutely have a chance to be one of the best teams in football once again next year and the NFL Draft will be a way for the Eagles to add more cost-effective talent.
The Eagles will make their first selection at No. 32 in the first round barring a trade thanks to their Super Bowl win. Philadelphia could use another reinforcement on the edge and Pro Football Focus' Jordan Plocher projected that the Eagles will select Ohio State EDGE Jack Sawyer with the pick.
"Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State," Plocher said. "Howie Roseman proved again this season that he is the best team-building general manager in the NFL. Sawyer would be another productive pass-rusher for the Eagles, as he earned a 90.5 PFF pass-rush grade in 2024 and came up with key plays in big games."
If the Eagles could land Sawyer at No. 32, that would be a fantastic pick. He played four years at Ohio State and logged 23 sacks over that stretch. He had his best season in 2024 and had nine sacks, one interception, seven passes defended, and three forced fumbles. He's a dynamic pass rusher who would fit in well with Vic Fangio's system. Philadelphia already is uber talented but adding Sawyer would make the team even better.
