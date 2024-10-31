Eagles Proposed Blockbuster Would Land $141 Million Superstar In Philly
There will be plenty of trade chatter over the next few days.
Most of the deals that will be discussed will never come to fruition. The 2024 National Football League trade deadline will pass on Nov. 5. There already has been some serious star power on the move. Most of the big trades have involved wide receivers to this point, but there has been a lot of chatter about moves involving edge rushers.
The Philadelphia Eagles have been mentioned as a team that could be looking for a new pass rusher. Philadelphia has high hopes for the 2024 season and could make a run this year. The Eagles already are that good and don't have glaring holes.
Adding a pass rusher would be a fantastic idea to add even more talent. Philly Sports Network's Zach Ciavolella put together a list of five pass rushers who could make sense for the Eagles and mentioned Jacksonville Jaguars superstar Josh Hines-Allen.
"Now we’re talking. You want to make a splash? Josh Hines-Allen is definitively that," Ciavolella said. "This season has been a near nightmare for the Jacksonville Jaguars. A win against the New England Patriots had the Jaguars temporarily puffing out their chests. A loss to the Green Bay Packers and several injuries to key players has brought down the vibes for sure. An upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles could prove to be the nail in the coffin.
"Last season, Hines-Allen racked up an impressive 17.5 sacks. This season, he has struggled to replicate that success, only finding the QB three times this season; a large part of his struggle has been the overall inability of the team. At last check, Hines-Allen is among the least likely players to be dealt by Jacksonville, but the right offer and the opportunity to shed salary could prove too enticing to pass on."
Hines-Allen signed a five-year, $141 million deal with Jacksonville and is 27 years old. It would be a shock if he was traded, but he would be a dream option for Philadelphia,
More NFL: Eagles Urged To Swing Trade For $2 Million Six-Time Pro Bowler