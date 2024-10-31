Eagles Urged To Swing Trade For $2 Million Six-Time Pro Bowler
If you like reading about possible trades across the National Football League, this is the week for you.
The trade deadline is right around the corner and will pass on Tuesday, Nov. 5. It is just a few days away and speculation and rumors are starting to reach a breaking point. There already have been a handful of moves, but more are coming.
We are past the midway point of the regular season as Week 9 action will kick off on Thursday night between the New York Jets and Houston Texans. Franchises have gotten good looks at their rosters and positions in the standings. Now, trades will be coming.
Will the Philadelphia Eagles be involved? It certainly is a possibility. The Eagles have a good chance to make some noise this season and adding some depth on the edge should be the team's top priority.
Because of this, Philly Sports Network's Zach Ciavolella suggested six-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell as a possible fit in a deadline swap with the Miami Dolphins.
"The Miami Dolphins are potentially on the uptick after the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa," Ciavolella said. "However, sitting at 2-5, the team has a lot of work ahead of them. With one more week between now and the deadline, the Dolphins will have a critical matchup against the Buffalo Bills that could influence whether or not they ship off expiring contracts. One of those expiring players is longtime starter Calais Campbell.
"The 38-year-old veteran is a bit long in the tooth, but that’s experience, something Philadelphia could use more of on the defensive line, especially on their interior of Vic Fangio’s 3-4(ish) defense. Campbell would not play the star role, but rather, he would be another important player in the team’s defensive line rotation. Should the Dolphins attempt to ship off expiring deals, Campbell would be among the best 'bang for your buck' candidates at the trade deadline."
Campbell is making just $2 million this season and has two sacks in seven games. He is nearing the end of his career, but clearly can still have an impact. This is a good suggestion.
