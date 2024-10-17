Eagles Proposed Trade Idea Would Land $1.2 Million Vet Before Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles got some unfortunate news about one of their most important playmakers.
Philadelphia could end up missing tight end Dallas Goedert for at least a "few weeks" as he deals with a hamstring injury. Goedert was on pace to have a career year for the Eagles but now the Eagles need to figure out a way to fill in for him.
Goedert logged 301 receiving yards over the first four games of the season before being knocked out of Philadelphia's Week 6 matchup early on before hauling in a catch.
What will the Eagles do no? Philadelphia has Grant Calcaterra as the backup tight end, who now likely will get a much larger opportunity. The Eagles also recently re-signed C.J. Uzomah to the practice squad, who could see some time on the field now.
Another option could be to look to the trade market for another depth option. ESPN's Bill Barnwell proposed a hypothetical deal for Cincinnati Bengals veteran tight end Tanner Hudson to add another option.
"Bengals get: 2026 sixth-round pick," Barnwell said. "Eagles get: (tight end) Tanner Hudson, 2026 seventh-round pick. Hudson was quietly an efficient part of the Bengals' offense down the stretch last season, averaging 1.6 yards per route run while catching 22 of his 39 receptions from quarterback Jake Browning, who was filling in for injured Joe Burrow. I wondered if Hudson might be able to sustain that role with Burrow returning, but Cincinnati signed Mike Gesicki and has received solid play from rookie fourth-rounder Erick All, which has buried Hudson on the depth chart...
"Twenty-nine-year-old tight ends with limited track records of production aren't going to transform an offense, but Hudson could be a reliable pair of hands in an offense that uses multi-tight end sets. The Eagles were using 12 personnel on a league-high 33.6 percent of their snaps before Dallas Goedert went down because of a hamstring injury Sunday, which is expected to cost him time."
Hudson is a six-year National Football League veteran and has 56 receptions for 569 yards and one touchdown. If the cost is low, why not bring him in?
