Eagles Punch Postseason Ticket For Fourth Consecutive Season
PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni is a four-for-four guy.
To a local from the Delaware Valley that means supporting all four Philadelphia major sports teams and Sirianni does his part to cheer on the Phillies, 76ers, and Flyers as the frontman for the city's most popular team.
That said, four-for-four in this instance refers to Sirianni's Eagles making the postseason for the fourth consecutive season since he was hired in 2021.
It wasn't a matter of if when for the current incarnation of the Eagles, who won their ninth straight game on Sunday over Carolina to improve to 11-2 on the season.
Things started breaking for the Eagles on Thursday night when Detroit edged the Green Bay Packers. On Sunday, the Eagles' ugly 22-16 win over the 3-10 Panthers coupled with an Atlanta blowout loss to Minnesota, and a Seattle win over Arizona in the late-afternoon window officially punched Philadelphia's ticket with four games left to play in the regular season.
Sirianni is also only the second coach in franchise history to have three straight 11-plus win teams and the first to lead the Eagles to four consecutive postseason berths since Andy Reid went five consecutive times from 2000-04. The Eagles also made the playoffs four consecutive times under Dick Vermeil from 1978-1981.
The next steps for the Eagles are clinching the NFC East (they have a three-game lead over Washington) and trying to pry the No. 1 seed in the conference from 12-1 Detroit. Minnesota is also a concern for the latter at 11-2 and one game behind the Lions in the NFC North.
