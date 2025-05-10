Eagles QB Could Be Gone Before Playing A Game
The Philadelphia Eagles have made two moves in the quarterback room this offseason.
Philadelphia traded Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns in a deal that brought back fellow quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The Eagles also drafted young signal-called Kyle McCord out of Syracuse. Now, the Eagles have four quarterbacks on the roster with Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee as well.
Will all four make it to the 2025 season? That doesn’t seem too likely, but maybe one could end up on the practice squad. PennLive.con's Cayden Steele shared their early projection for the 53-man roster and predicted that Thompson-Robinson will end up being the odd man out.
"Quarterback (3)," Steele said. "Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord. After spending the first two years of his career as the Eagles’ No. 3 quarterback, McKee will step into the backup role. He played well in his only career start against the New York Giants last season and has been a preseason star. Philadelphia could trade him next offseason for a Day 3 pick.
"As a rookie, McCord will be inactive on game days, but he could be the future backup QB. He will likely bump Dorian Thompson-Robinson off the roster. Cut: Dorian Thompson-Robinson."
Thompson-Robinson was taken in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He appeared in 15 games over the last two years with the Browns, including five starts. Overall, he has one touchdown pass and 10 interceptions.
It's still early, but this seems like a pretty safe bet.
