Eagles' QB Loves Firsts
PHILADELPHIA - It's been a whirlwind couple of weeks for Eagles backup quarterback Tanner McKee.
Last week, McKee entered a blowout win over Dallas when Kenny Pickett aggravated a rib injury and was able to throw his first two NFL touchdowns.
This week McKee made and won his first NFL start in a 20-13 win over the New York Giants and threw for two more scores which happened to be the first TDs for rookie receiver Ainias Smith and developmental tight end E.J. Jenkins.
It's been a two-week streak filled with first for McKee, the second-year player who will recede to the background with starter Jalen Hurts expected to return for next weekend's playoff matchup with the Green Bay Packers.
“Yeah, it was great. A lot of fun having those guys get their first touchdowns," McKee said when asked by Philadelphia Eagles On SI what it meant to get Smith and Jenkins in the record books. "And I thought they played really well."
In some ways the presence of players like Smith and Jenkins had a calming effect on McKee.
"It was kind of funny going out there today. In a way, I did feel a little bit more comfortable just because I have thrown to those guys so much last week," McKee. "I’ve just taken less snaps with [Eagles C] Cam [Jurgens] and fades to [Eagles WR] A.J. [Brown] than I have with the guys that I got out [there] tonight.
"So taking snaps with [Eagles OL] Nick Gates felt, yeah, a little bit more familiar. So yeah, it was a lot of fun. Those guys work really hard. It's not always easy to be a scout team guy and work your butt off and not really get a lot of playing time on Sunday. So it is nice to see them have the success that they had tonight.”
As for McKee, he slipped back to his college days when he was a star at Stanford, joking that it's been a while since he had gotten the post-game podium treatment.
"It's fun," Mckee said of being the center of attention. "It felt very comfortable just being out there playing football again. Obviously, I got a few snaps last week as well. But it's just fun. Like, obviously, I love football, but I really do just love football so being out there with the guys playing ball, making checks, I mean, that's what I've been dreaming of since I was a kid.
"And so to make it a reality, to throw my first touchdown last week, to get my first start, you know, we won both games. Like it's, it seems a little surreal, which is fun. I've had a lot of family here last week, and this week as well, my parents flew out, which is fun. ... Iit's been great.”
